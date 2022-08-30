WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

342 PM EDT Tue Aug 30 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Warren

and north central Saratoga Counties through 415 PM EDT...

At 342 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Lake Luzerne-Hadley, or 8 miles west of Glens Falls, moving northeast

at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail, and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible. Heavy rains could cause ponding of water on

roadways.

Locations impacted include...

Warrensburg, Lake George Village, Corinth, Lake Luzerne Campground,

Glens Falls North, West Glens Falls, Kings, Mount Pleasant,

Queensbury, Lake Luzerne, Hadley, Lake George, Thurman Station,

Cleverdale, Big Hollow, Beartown, French Mountain, Fourth Lake,

Greenfield Center and Conklingville.

This includes Interstate 87 between exits 19 and 23.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4348 7356 4312 7384 4316 7402 4355 7385

TIME...MOT...LOC 1942Z 209DEG 17KT 4330 7381

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

