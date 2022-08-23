WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 23, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 502 PM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Saratoga and southwestern Washington Counties through 530 PM EDT... At 502 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Saratoga Springs, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Saratoga Springs, Fort Edward, Greenwich, Rock City Falls, Kings, Gates, Wilton, Greenfield, Northumberland, Schuylerville, Victory, Deans Corners, Grangerville, Kings Station, Greenfield Center, Middle Falls, North Greenfield, Porter Corners, Eddy Corners and Starks Knob. People attending Washington County Fair, Saratoga Race Course (Horses), and Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes Interstate 87 between exits 14 and 16, and near exit 17N. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 4303 7388 4305 7393 4316 7393 4328 7354 4301 7346 TIME...MOT...LOC 2102Z 256DEG 17KT 4309 7383 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather