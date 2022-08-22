WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Albany NY 917 PM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Fulton and Montgomery counties. * WHEN...Until 1130 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 916 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen in just a few hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... St. Johnsville, Oppenheim, Lassellsville, Kringsbush, Fical Corners, Dempster Corners, Scotchbrush, Saint Johnsville, Crum Creek and West Saint Johnsville. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather