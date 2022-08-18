WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 245 PM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Hamilton and central Herkimer Counties through 330 PM EDT... At 245 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Northwood, or 15 miles southeast of Boonville, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Ohio, Newport, Middleville, Poland, Cold Brook, Northwood, Russia, Fairfield, Norway, Nobleboro, Curtis, Burrell Corners, Wilmurt Corners, Hurricane, Eatonville, Old City, Grant, Gray, Powley Place and Black Creek Reservoir. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4332 7510 4333 7508 4357 7511 4359 7509 4331 7465 4328 7468 4329 7471 4325 7471 4304 7493 4330 7512 TIME...MOT...LOC 1845Z 293DEG 11KT 4338 7505 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather