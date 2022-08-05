WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 442 PM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Ulster County through 515 PM EDT... At 441 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Grahamsville, or 11 miles northwest of Ellenville. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, pea size hail, and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Heavy rains could cause ponding of water on roads. Locations impacted include... Sholam, Yagerville, Potterville, Sundown and Riggsville. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4183 7449 4187 7445 4188 7447 4189 7447 4188 7434 4179 7440 TIME...MOT...LOC 2041Z 308DEG 0KT 4186 7445 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather