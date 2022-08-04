WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Albany NY

832 PM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York,

including the following counties, in northeast New Jersey, Hudson

and Union. In southeast New York, Richmond (Staten Island).

* WHEN...Until 1045 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 836 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Elizabeth, Bayonne, Plainfield, Linden, Todt Hill, Huguenot,

The Verrazano Narrows Bridge, Port Richmond, Tottenville,

Clark, Oakwood, Tompkinsville, Annadale, Westfield, Rahway,

Scotch Plains, Cranford, New Dorp, Roselle and Roselle Park.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

