WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... East Central Albany County in east central New York... * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 538 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly with additional heavy rain expected. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Albany, Rensselaer, Menands, Bleecker Stadium and Kenwood. This includes the following streams and drainages... Normans Kill and Hudson River. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN WASHINGTON COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. Northeastern Rensselaer County in east central New York... * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 539 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain shortly. Hoosick Falls, Hoosick, Walloomsac, East Hoosick, North Hoosick and Hoosick Junction. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN SCHOHARIE AND SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL SCHENECTADY AND CENTRAL ALBANY COUNTIES... At 539 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Altamont, or near Rotterdam, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Schenectady, Rotterdam, Scotia, Guilderland, Duanesburg, Voorheesville, Altamont, Rotterdam Junction, Pattersonville-Rotterdam Junction, New Scotland, Knox, Princetown, Clarksville, Duane, East Berne, Harding Crossing, Gifford, Schonowe, Bramans Corners and Helderberg. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.