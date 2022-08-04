WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

313 PM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT

FOR EASTERN FULTON...WEST CENTRAL SARATOGA AND EAST CENTRAL

MONTGOMERY COUNTIES...

At 313 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Johnstown,

moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Amsterdam, Gloversville, Johnstown, Fonda, Broadalbin, Hagaman,

Mayfield, Fort Johnson, Galway, Tribes Hill, Cranberry Creek,

Northampton Beach Public Campground, Perth, Glen, Berkshire,

Fultonville, Meco, West Perth, Munsonville and Sweets Crossing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTSEGO...NORTHWESTERN DELAWARE AND SOUTHEASTERN

CHENANGO COUNTIES...

At 313 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Unadilla, or 15

miles northwest of Walton, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Sidney, Guilford, Bainbridge, Unadilla, Otego, Gilbertsville,

Franklin, Sidney Center, East Sidney and Rockdale.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central

Seneca, central Schuyler, southeastern Yates and western Tompkins

Counties through 400 PM EDT...

At 315 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Rock Stream, or near Watkins Glen, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Hector, Starkey, Enfield, Covert, Watkins Glen, Trumansburg, Dundee,

Montour Falls, Burdett and Caywood.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4263 7667 4263 7666 4235 7658 4234 7699

4251 7702

TIME...MOT...LOC 1915Z 266DEG 14KT 4244 7689

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

