WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 28, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

438 PM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Saratoga, southern Washington and northeastern Rensselaer Counties

through 530 PM EDT...

At 438 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Ballston Spa, or near Saratoga Springs, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Saratoga Springs, Mechanicville, Hoosick Falls, Salem, Ballston Spa,

Cambridge, Greenwich, Round Lake, Burnt Hills, Rock City Falls,

Country Knolls, North Ballston Spa, Gates, Malta, Greenfield, Lee,

Northumberland, White Creek, Easton and Stillwater.

People attending Saratoga Race Course (Horses), and Saratoga

Performing Arts Center (SPAC) should seek safe shelter immediately!

This includes Interstate 87 between exits 10 and 15.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for

east central New York.

LAT...LON 4291 7328 4289 7390 4291 7390 4291 7393

4309 7398 4323 7326

TIME...MOT...LOC 2038Z 259DEG 39KT 4300 7385

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather