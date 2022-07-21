WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

541 PM EDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern

Berkshire, east central Rensselaer, southern Bennington and southern

Windham Counties through 615 PM EDT...

At 541 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Berlin to near Chesterfield. Movement was

east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause flooding.

Locations impacted include...

Bennington, North Adams, Brattleboro, Williamstown, Pownal, Putney,

Vernon, Wilmington, Stamford, Readsboro, Florida, Westminster,

Newfane, Guilford Center, Hinsdale, Guilford, Whitingham, Dover,

Marlboro and Halifax.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for

western Massachusetts...east central New York...and southern Vermont.

LAT...LON 4305 7247 4300 7244 4295 7253 4292 7252

4288 7255 4277 7252 4277 7249 4273 7246

4274 7302 4270 7302 4270 7295 4267 7300

4265 7296 4263 7333 4280 7340 4311 7244

4308 7244

TIME...MOT...LOC 2141Z 276DEG 29KT 4273 7334 4292 7248

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

