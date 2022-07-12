WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 107 PM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL HAMILTON AND EAST CENTRAL HERKIMER COUNTIES... At 107 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southeast of Nicks Lake Campground, or 13 miles southeast of Old Forge, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Caswell Lake, Rudeston, West Canada Lakes and Herkimer Landing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather