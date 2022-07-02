WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 2, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 221 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Ulster County through 245 AM EDT... At 220 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wurtsboro, or 8 miles east of Monticello, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... New Paltz, Ellenville, Wallkill, Plattekill, Modena, Marlboro, High Falls, Kerhonkson, Tillson, Napanoch, Wawarsing, Lloyd, Crawford, Rosendale, Gardiner, Tuckers Corner, Forest Glen, Dwaarkill, Awosting and Elting Corners. This includes Interstate 87 near exit 18. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 4160 7425 4163 7425 4163 7427 4160 7433 4159 7436 4162 7439 4164 7439 4172 7453 4186 7405 4160 7395 4158 7405 4160 7407 4160 7409 4162 7413 4158 7413 4158 7414 TIME...MOT...LOC 0620Z 252DEG 37KT 4161 7452 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Orange County through 300 AM EDT... At 221 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Howells, or near Middletown, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Newburgh, Middletown, Port Jervis, Walden, West Point, Goshen, Howells, New Windsor, Gardnertown, Chester, Montgomery, Florida, Cuddebackville, Otisville and Huguenot. LAT...LON 4150 7466 4150 7448 4157 7442 4163 7426 4160 7425 4158 7413 4161 7413 4160 7409 4161 7407 4158 7405 4159 7397 4156 7397 4153 7400 4146 7400 4140 7396 4133 7398 4131 7460 4136 7469 4139 7472 TIME...MOT...LOC 0621Z 268DEG 48KT 4151 7447 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather