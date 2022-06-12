WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 12, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Albany NY

805 PM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of eastern New York, including the following

county, Herkimer.

* WHEN...Until 1115 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 804 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has

fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Ilion, Herkimer, Mohawk, Frankfort, North Frankfort, East

Frankfort, North Ilion, Corrado Corners, East Schuyler,

Beacon Light Corners, South Ilion, Johnson Corners, Sheaf

Corners, North Columbia, Kinne Corners, Kast Bridge,

Countryman, Cranes Corners, East Herkimer and Frankfort

Center.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather