WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 22, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Albany NY
338 AM EDT Fri Apr 22 2022

...ELEVATED RISK OF FIRE SPREAD TODAY...

The combination of relative humidity levels dropping to 25 to 30 percent and frequent wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph will contribute to an elevated risk of fire spread today. The risk will be highest across the Capital District, mid-Hudson Valley and Taconics from late morning through the afternoon.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued.