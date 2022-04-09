WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 10, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 1156 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...West Canada Creek At Kast Bridge. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Minor flood stage. The river begins to overflow into low lying RV parks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:15 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 6.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:15 AM EDT Saturday was 6.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 6.5 feet on 05\/25\/2004. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood West Canada Creek Kast Bridge Flood Stage: 6.0 Observed Stage at Sat 11 am: 6.3 Forecast: Sat 2 pm 6.4 Sat 8 pm 6.2 Sun 2 am 5.7 Sun 8 am 5.3 Sun 2 pm 5.0 Sun 8 pm 4.8 Mon 2 am 4.7 Mon 8 am 4.5 Mon 2 pm 4.5 Mon 8 pm 4.4 Tue 2 am 4.3 Tue 8 am 4.3 * WHERE...West Canada Creek At Hinckley. - At 10:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 1227.4 feet. ending at 10:45 AM EDT Saturday was 1227.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 1225.2 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 1227.0 feet. 1227.4 feet on 12\/31\/1990. Hinckley Flood Stage: 1227.0 Observed Stage at Sat 10 am: 1227.4 Sat 2 pm 1227.3 Sat 8 pm 1227.1 Sun 2 am 1226.8 Sun 8 am 1226.3 Sun 2 pm 1226.0 Sun 8 pm 1225.8 Mon 2 am 1225.7 Mon 8 am 1225.6 Mon 2 pm 1225.5 Mon 8 pm 1225.4 Tue 2 am 1225.3 Tue 8 am 1225.2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather