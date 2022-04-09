WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 10, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

1156 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...West Canada Creek At Kast Bridge.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Minor flood stage. The river begins to

overflow into low lying RV parks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 11:15 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 6.3 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 11:15 AM EDT Saturday was 6.4 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.4

feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late

this evening.

- Flood stage is 6.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

6.5 feet on 05/25/2004.

West Canada Creek

Kast Bridge

Flood Stage: 6.0

Observed Stage at Sat 11 am: 6.3

Forecast:

Sat 2 pm 6.4

Sat 8 pm 6.2

Sun 2 am 5.7

Sun 8 am 5.3

Sun 2 pm 5.0

Sun 8 pm 4.8

Mon 2 am 4.7

Mon 8 am 4.5

Mon 2 pm 4.5

Mon 8 pm 4.4

Tue 2 am 4.3

Tue 8 am 4.3

* WHERE...West Canada Creek At Hinckley.

- At 10:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 1227.4 feet.

ending at 10:45 AM EDT Saturday was 1227.6 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

late this evening and continue falling to 1225.2 feet Tuesday

morning.

- Flood stage is 1227.0 feet.

1227.4 feet on 12/31/1990.

Hinckley

Flood Stage: 1227.0

Observed Stage at Sat 10 am: 1227.4

Sat 2 pm 1227.3

Sat 8 pm 1227.1

Sun 2 am 1226.8

Sun 8 am 1226.3

Sun 2 pm 1226.0

Sun 8 pm 1225.8

Mon 2 am 1225.7

Mon 8 am 1225.6

Mon 2 pm 1225.5

Mon 8 pm 1225.4

Tue 2 am 1225.3

Tue 8 am 1225.2

