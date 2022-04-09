WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 9, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Albany NY

1234 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...West Canada Creek At Kast Bridge.

* WHEN...Until this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Minor flood stage. The river begins to

overflow into low lying RV parks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 12:15 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 6.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to remain around flood stage

overnight then fall below flood stage this afternoon.

- Flood stage is 6.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

West Canada Creek

Kast Bridge

Flood Stage: 6.0

Observed Stage at Sat 12:15 am: 6.0

Forecast:

Sat 2 am 6.0

Sat 8 am 6.0

Sat 2 pm 5.9

Sat 8 pm 5.6

Sun 2 am 5.4

Sun 8 am 5.2

Sun 2 pm 5.0

Sun 8 pm 4.9

Mon 2 am 4.8

Mon 8 am 4.7

Mon 2 pm 4.6

Mon 8 pm 4.5

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather