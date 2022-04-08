WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 9, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

432 PM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Hudson River At Troy.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Water reaches streets in Waterford Village

and Matsons Shipyard on Van Schaick Island. Some basements flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 4:15 PM EDT Friday the stage was 23.1 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 4:15 PM EDT Friday was 23.1 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.4

feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage

tomorrow afternoon.

- Flood stage is 21.5 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Hudson River

Troy

Flood Stage: 21.5

Observed Stage at Fri 4 pm: 23.1

Forecast:

Fri 8 pm 23.4

Sat 2 am 22.9

Sat 8 am 22.4

Sat 2 pm 21.7

Sat 8 pm 21.1

Sun 2 am 20.8

Sun 8 am 20.6

Sun 2 pm 20.4

Sun 8 pm 20.2

Mon 2 am 19.9

Mon 8 am 19.7

