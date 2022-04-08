WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 9, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 935 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rondout Creek At Rosendale. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Moderate flood stage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 20.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EDT Friday was 20.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 10.7 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.3 feet on 09\/08\/2011. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Rondout Creek Rosendale Flood Stage: 18.0 Observed Stage at Fri 8 am: 20.5 Forecast: Fri 2 pm 19.7 Fri 8 pm 18.2 Sat 2 am 17.0 Sat 8 am 16.0 Sat 2 pm 15.0 Sat 8 pm 14.0 Sun 2 am 13.2 Sun 8 am 12.7 Sun 2 pm 12.2 Sun 8 pm 11.6 Mon 2 am 11.0 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather