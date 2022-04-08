WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 452 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central New York, including the following counties, Greene and Ulster. * WHEN...Until 500 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 449 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Kingston, New Paltz, Ellenville, Saugerties, Wallkill, Milton, Plattekill, Hurley, Woodstock, Highland, West Shokan, Olivebridge, Mount Tremper, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, Kerhonkson, Woodland Valley Campground, Phoenicia, High Falls, West Hurley and Napanoch. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of eastern New York, including the following counties, Albany, Greene, Schenectady, Montgomery and Schoharie. * WHEN...Until 700 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Roads remain closed due to flooding. - At 449 AM EDT, Flooding continues across the area. The steady rainfall has tapered off however runoff continues from the rain. Hunter, Duanesburg, Westerlo, Berne, Voorheesville, Altamont, Windham, Middleburgh, Gilboa, Schoharie, Prattsville, Delanson, Preston Hollow, Preston-Potter Hollow, Livingstonville, Breakabeen, North Blenheim, North-South Lake Campground, Pattersonville-Rotterdam Junction and Cairo. - At 453 AM EDT, Flooding continues across the area. The steady _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather