AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Albany NY

924 PM EDT Thu Apr 7 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of east central New York, including the

following county, Dutchess.

* WHEN...Until 315 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 924 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause

urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches

of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Poughkeepsie, Beacon, Saugerties, Rhinebeck, Hyde Park,

Pleasant Valley, Wappingers Falls, Fishkill, Red Hook,

Millbrook, Fairview, Red Oaks Mill, Staatsburg,

Stanfordville, Myers Corner, Hopewell Junction, Saugerties

South, East Fishkill, Milan and Tivoli.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

