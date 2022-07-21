NY Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 479

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

103 PM EDT THU JUL 21 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

NY

. NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ALBANY CLINTON COLUMBIA

DELAWARE DUTCHESS ESSEX

FULTON GREENE HAMILTON

HERKIMER MONTGOMERY OTSEGO

PUTNAM RENSSELAER SARATOGA

SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE ULSTER

WARREN WASHINGTON

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central

Jefferson and northern Oswego Counties through 145 PM EDT...

At 102 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Selkirk Beach, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Sandy Island Beach State Park, Pulaski, Adams, Selkirk Shores State

Park, Nine Mile Point, Southwick Beach State Park, Mexico Point

State Park, Richland, Orwell, Sandy Creek, Lacona, Altmar,

Mannsville, Ellisburg, Smartville, and Port Ontario.

This includes Interstate 81 between exits 36 and 41.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4352 7594 4349 7647 4356 7644 4357 7636

4356 7631 4356 7628 4358 7626 4369 7626

4376 7628 4385 7598

TIME...MOT...LOC 1702Z 248DEG 25KT 4362 7631

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

