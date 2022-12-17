NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 16, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

301 AM EST Sat Dec 17 2022

NYZ072-171600-

New York (Manhattan)-

301 AM EST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

NYZ073-171600-

Bronx-

301 AM EST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

NYZ176-171600-

Northern Queens-

301 AM EST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

NYZ178-171600-

Southern Queens-

301 AM EST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

NYZ075-171600-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

301 AM EST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

NYZ074-171600-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

301 AM EST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

NYZ177-171600-

Northern Nassau-

301 AM EST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

NYZ179-171600-

Southern Nassau-

301 AM EST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

NYZ078-171600-

Northwest Suffolk-

301 AM EST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

NYZ080-171600-

Southwest Suffolk-

301 AM EST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

NYZ079-171600-

Northeast Suffolk-

301 AM EST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

NYZ081-171600-

Southeast Suffolk-

301 AM EST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs around 50. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

NYZ071-171600-

Southern Westchester-

301 AM EST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then snow and rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ070-171600-

Northern Westchester-

301 AM EST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ069-171600-

Rockland-

301 AM EST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ068-171600-

Putnam-

301 AM EST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ067-171600-

Orange-

301 AM EST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

