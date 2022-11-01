NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 31, 2022

993 FPUS51 KOKX 010657

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

257 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

NYZ072-011400-

New York (Manhattan)-

257 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ073-011400-

Bronx-

257 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ176-011400-

Northern Queens-

257 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ178-011400-

Southern Queens-

257 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ075-011400-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

257 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ074-011400-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

257 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ177-011400-

Northern Nassau-

257 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ179-011400-

Southern Nassau-

257 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ078-011400-

Northwest Suffolk-

257 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ080-011400-

Southwest Suffolk-

257 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ079-011400-

Northeast Suffolk-

257 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ081-011400-

Southeast Suffolk-

257 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ071-011400-

Southern Westchester-

257 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ070-011400-

Northern Westchester-

257 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ069-011400-

Rockland-

257 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ068-011400-

Putnam-

257 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ067-011400-

Orange-

257 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

