NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 14, 2022

101 FPUS51 KOKX 150832

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

431 AM EDT Sat Oct 15 2022

NYZ072-152000-

New York (Manhattan)-

431 AM EDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ073-152000-

Bronx-

431 AM EDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ176-152000-

Northern Queens-

431 AM EDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ178-152000-

Southern Queens-

431 AM EDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ075-152000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

431 AM EDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ074-152000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

431 AM EDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ177-152000-

Northern Nassau-

431 AM EDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ179-152000-

Southern Nassau-

431 AM EDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ078-152000-

Northwest Suffolk-

431 AM EDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ080-152000-

Southwest Suffolk-

431 AM EDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ079-152000-

Northeast Suffolk-

431 AM EDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ081-152000-

Southeast Suffolk-

431 AM EDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ071-152000-

Southern Westchester-

431 AM EDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ070-152000-

Northern Westchester-

431 AM EDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ069-152000-

Rockland-

431 AM EDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ068-152000-

Putnam-

431 AM EDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ067-152000-

Orange-

431 AM EDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

