NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 13, 2022

058 FPUS51 KOKX 140815

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

414 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

NYZ072-142000-

New York (Manhattan)-

414 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ073-142000-

Bronx-

414 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ176-142000-

Northern Queens-

414 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ178-142000-

Southern Queens-

414 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ075-142000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

414 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ074-142000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

414 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ177-142000-

Northern Nassau-

414 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ179-142000-

Southern Nassau-

414 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ078-142000-

Northwest Suffolk-

414 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ080-142000-

Southwest Suffolk-

414 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ079-142000-

Northeast Suffolk-

414 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ081-142000-

Southeast Suffolk-

414 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ071-142000-

Southern Westchester-

414 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ070-142000-

Northern Westchester-

414 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ069-142000-

Rockland-

414 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ068-142000-

Putnam-

414 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ067-142000-

Orange-

414 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

