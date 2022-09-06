NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 5, 2022

_____

130 FPUS51 KOKX 060756

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022

NYZ072-062000-

New York (Manhattan)-

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-062000-

Bronx-

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-062000-

Northern Queens-

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ178-062000-

Southern Queens-

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ075-062000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ074-062000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ177-062000-

Northern Nassau-

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ179-062000-

Southern Nassau-

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ078-062000-

Northwest Suffolk-

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ080-062000-

Southwest Suffolk-

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ079-062000-

Northeast Suffolk-

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ081-062000-

Southeast Suffolk-

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ071-062000-

Southern Westchester-

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ070-062000-

Northern Westchester-

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ069-062000-

Rockland-

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ068-062000-

Putnam-

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around

70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ067-062000-

Orange-

355 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around

70. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather