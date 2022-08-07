NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 6, 2022

_____

261 FPUS51 KOKX 070716

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

315 AM EDT Sun Aug 7 2022

NYZ072-072000-

New York (Manhattan)-

315 AM EDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ073-072000-

Bronx-

315 AM EDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ176-072000-

Northern Queens-

315 AM EDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ178-072000-

Southern Queens-

315 AM EDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ075-072000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

315 AM EDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ074-072000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

315 AM EDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 101.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ177-072000-

Northern Nassau-

315 AM EDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ179-072000-

Southern Nassau-

315 AM EDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ078-072000-

Northwest Suffolk-

315 AM EDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ080-072000-

Southwest Suffolk-

315 AM EDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ079-072000-

Northeast Suffolk-

315 AM EDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ081-072000-

Southeast Suffolk-

315 AM EDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ071-072000-

Southern Westchester-

315 AM EDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the upper

90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ070-072000-

Northern Westchester-

315 AM EDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ069-072000-

Rockland-

315 AM EDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ068-072000-

Putnam-

315 AM EDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ067-072000-

Orange-

315 AM EDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather