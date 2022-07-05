NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 4, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

328 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022

NYZ072-052000-

New York (Manhattan)-

328 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ073-052000-

Bronx-

328 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ176-052000-

Northern Queens-

328 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ178-052000-

Southern Queens-

328 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ075-052000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

328 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ074-052000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

328 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ177-052000-

Northern Nassau-

328 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ179-052000-

Southern Nassau-

328 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ078-052000-

Northwest Suffolk-

328 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ080-052000-

Southwest Suffolk-

328 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ079-052000-

Northeast Suffolk-

328 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ081-052000-

Southeast Suffolk-

328 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ071-052000-

Southern Westchester-

328 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ070-052000-

Northern Westchester-

328 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ069-052000-

Rockland-

328 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ068-052000-

Putnam-

328 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ067-052000-

Orange-

328 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

