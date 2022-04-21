NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

_____

044 FPUS51 KOKX 210727

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

327 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

NYZ072-212000-

New York (Manhattan)-

327 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-212000-

Bronx-

327 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-212000-

Northern Queens-

327 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ178-212000-

Southern Queens-

327 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ075-212000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

327 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ074-212000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

327 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ177-212000-

Northern Nassau-

327 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ179-212000-

Southern Nassau-

327 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ078-212000-

Northwest Suffolk-

327 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ080-212000-

Southwest Suffolk-

327 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ079-212000-

Northeast Suffolk-

327 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ081-212000-

Southeast Suffolk-

327 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ071-212000-

Southern Westchester-

327 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ070-212000-

Northern Westchester-

327 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ069-212000-

Rockland-

327 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost this morning. Isolated

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ068-212000-

Putnam-

327 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated rain showers this afternoon. Areas of frost this

morning. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ067-212000-

Orange-

327 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated rain showers this afternoon. Areas of frost this

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather