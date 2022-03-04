NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 3, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

338 AM EST Fri Mar 4 2022

New York (Manhattan)-

338 AM EST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Bronx-

338 AM EST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Queens-

338 AM EST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

Southern Queens-

338 AM EST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

338 AM EST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

338 AM EST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

Northern Nassau-

338 AM EST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Nassau-

338 AM EST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

Northwest Suffolk-

338 AM EST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southwest Suffolk-

338 AM EST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northeast Suffolk-

338 AM EST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southeast Suffolk-

338 AM EST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Westchester-

338 AM EST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Northern Westchester-

338 AM EST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Rockland-

338 AM EST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Putnam-

338 AM EST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of

snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Orange-

338 AM EST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather