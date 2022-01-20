NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 19, 2022

_____

529 FPUS51 KOKX 200815

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

314 AM EST Thu Jan 20 2022

NYZ072-202100-

New York (Manhattan)-

314 AM EST Thu Jan 20 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain this morning, then a slight chance

of snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ073-202100-

Bronx-

314 AM EST Thu Jan 20 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain this morning, then a slight chance

of snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 14. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Wind chill values

as low as 2 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ176-202100-

Northern Queens-

314 AM EST Thu Jan 20 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain this morning, then a slight chance

of snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ178-202100-

Southern Queens-

314 AM EST Thu Jan 20 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain this morning, then a slight chance

of snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 16. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ075-202100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

314 AM EST Thu Jan 20 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain this morning, then a slight chance

of snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 16. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ074-202100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

314 AM EST Thu Jan 20 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain this morning, then a slight chance

of snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 14. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ177-202100-

Northern Nassau-

314 AM EST Thu Jan 20 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain this morning, then a slight chance

of snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 14. North winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ179-202100-

Southern Nassau-

314 AM EST Thu Jan 20 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain this morning, then a chance of

snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 15. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ078-202100-

Northwest Suffolk-

314 AM EST Thu Jan 20 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain this morning, then a chance of

snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 14. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ080-202100-

Southwest Suffolk-

314 AM EST Thu Jan 20 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain this morning, then a chance of

snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 15. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ079-202100-

Northeast Suffolk-

314 AM EST Thu Jan 20 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain this morning, then a chance of

snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 15. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ081-202100-

Southeast Suffolk-

314 AM EST Thu Jan 20 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain this morning, then a chance of

snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 15. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ071-202100-

Southern Westchester-

314 AM EST Thu Jan 20 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 11. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. North winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ070-202100-

Northern Westchester-

314 AM EST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this morning. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 8 above. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Wind chill

values as low as 8 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ069-202100-

Rockland-

314 AM EST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this morning. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 8 above. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as

4 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Wind chill values

as low as 6 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Wind chill values

as low as 6 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ068-202100-

Putnam-

314 AM EST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow likely this morning, then partly sunny

this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs around

30. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 5 above. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as

11 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Wind chill values

as low as 11 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as 11 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ067-202100-

Orange-

314 AM EST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 5 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Wind

chill values as low as 7 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as 9 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around

10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather