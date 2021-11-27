NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 26, 2021 _____ 495 FPUS51 KOKX 270829 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 328 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 NYZ072-272100- New York (Manhattan)- 328 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ073-272100- Bronx- 328 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ176-272100- Northern Queens- 328 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ178-272100- Southern Queens- 328 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ075-272100- Kings (Brooklyn)- 328 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ074-272100- Richmond (Staten Island)- 328 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ177-272100- Northern Nassau- 328 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ179-272100- Southern Nassau- 328 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ078-272100- Northwest Suffolk- 328 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ080-272100- Southwest Suffolk- 328 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ079-272100- Northeast Suffolk- 328 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ081-272100- Southeast Suffolk- 328 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ071-272100- Southern Westchester- 328 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ070-272100- Northern Westchester- 328 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ NYZ069-272100- Rockland- 328 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ068-272100- Putnam- 328 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ067-272100- Orange- 328 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 40. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$