NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 25, 2021

_____

431 FPUS51 KOKX 260826

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

325 AM EST Fri Nov 26 2021

NYZ072-262100-

New York (Manhattan)-

325 AM EST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ073-262100-

Bronx-

325 AM EST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to around 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ176-262100-

Northern Queens-

325 AM EST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to around 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ178-262100-

Southern Queens-

325 AM EST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly sunny

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ075-262100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

325 AM EST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly sunny

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ074-262100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

325 AM EST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly sunny

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ177-262100-

Northern Nassau-

325 AM EST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly sunny

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ179-262100-

Southern Nassau-

325 AM EST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly sunny

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ078-262100-

Northwest Suffolk-

325 AM EST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this morning. Breezy with

highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ080-262100-

Southwest Suffolk-

325 AM EST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly sunny

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ079-262100-

Northeast Suffolk-

325 AM EST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ081-262100-

Southeast Suffolk-

325 AM EST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ071-262100-

Southern Westchester-

325 AM EST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ070-262100-

Northern Westchester-

325 AM EST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 40. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ069-262100-

Rockland-

325 AM EST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ068-262100-

Putnam-

325 AM EST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a slight

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ067-262100-

Orange-

325 AM EST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather