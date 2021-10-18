NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

_____

845 FPUS51 KOKX 180753

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

352 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

NYZ072-182000-

New York (Manhattan)-

352 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ073-182000-

Bronx-

352 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ176-182000-

Northern Queens-

352 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ178-182000-

Southern Queens-

352 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ075-182000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

352 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ074-182000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

352 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ177-182000-

Northern Nassau-

352 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ179-182000-

Southern Nassau-

352 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ078-182000-

Northwest Suffolk-

352 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ080-182000-

Southwest Suffolk-

352 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ079-182000-

Northeast Suffolk-

352 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ081-182000-

Southeast Suffolk-

352 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ071-182000-

Southern Westchester-

352 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ070-182000-

Northern Westchester-

352 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ069-182000-

Rockland-

352 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ068-182000-

Putnam-

352 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ067-182000-

Orange-

352 AM EDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

