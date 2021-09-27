NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 26, 2021

848 FPUS51 KOKX 270743

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

342 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

NYZ072-272000-

New York (Manhattan)-

342 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ073-272000-

Bronx-

342 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ176-272000-

Northern Queens-

342 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ178-272000-

Southern Queens-

342 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ075-272000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

342 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ074-272000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

342 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ177-272000-

Northern Nassau-

342 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ179-272000-

Southern Nassau-

342 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ078-272000-

Northwest Suffolk-

342 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ080-272000-

Southwest Suffolk-

342 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ079-272000-

Northeast Suffolk-

342 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ081-272000-

Southeast Suffolk-

342 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ071-272000-

Southern Westchester-

342 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ070-272000-

Northern Westchester-

342 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ069-272000-

Rockland-

342 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ068-272000-

Putnam-

342 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ067-272000-

Orange-

342 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

