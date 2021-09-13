NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 12, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

306 AM EDT Mon Sep 13 2021

NYZ072-132000-

New York (Manhattan)-

306 AM EDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ073-132000-

Bronx-

306 AM EDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ176-132000-

Northern Queens-

306 AM EDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ178-132000-

Southern Queens-

306 AM EDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ075-132000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

306 AM EDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ074-132000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

306 AM EDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ177-132000-

Northern Nassau-

306 AM EDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ179-132000-

Southern Nassau-

306 AM EDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ078-132000-

Northwest Suffolk-

306 AM EDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ080-132000-

Southwest Suffolk-

306 AM EDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ079-132000-

Northeast Suffolk-

306 AM EDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ081-132000-

Southeast Suffolk-

306 AM EDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ071-132000-

Southern Westchester-

306 AM EDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ070-132000-

Northern Westchester-

306 AM EDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ069-132000-

Rockland-

306 AM EDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ068-132000-

Putnam-

306 AM EDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ067-132000-

Orange-

306 AM EDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

