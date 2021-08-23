NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 22, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

255 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

NYZ072-230800-

New York (Manhattan)-

255 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance

of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ073-230800-

Bronx-

255 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance

of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ176-230800-

Northern Queens-

255 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance

of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ178-230800-

Southern Queens-

255 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance

of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ075-230800-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

255 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance

of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ074-230800-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

255 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance

of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ177-230800-

Northern Nassau-

255 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ179-230800-

Southern Nassau-

255 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ078-230800-

Northwest Suffolk-

255 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ080-230800-

Southwest Suffolk-

255 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around

80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows

around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ079-230800-

Northeast Suffolk-

255 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ081-230800-

Southeast Suffolk-

255 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ071-230800-

Southern Westchester-

255 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady

temperature around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ070-230800-

Northern Westchester-

255 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ069-230800-

Rockland-

255 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature around

70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ068-230800-

Putnam-

255 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ067-230800-

Orange-

255 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance

of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

