Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

319 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021

New York (Manhattan)-

319 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Bronx-

319 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Queens-

319 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 103.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Queens-

319 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 101.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

319 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 102.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

319 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Nassau-

319 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 102.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values up to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Nassau-

319 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

up to 101.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with

highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values

up to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest Suffolk-

319 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest Suffolk-

319 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast Suffolk-

319 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast Suffolk-

319 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Westchester-

319 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values up to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Westchester-

319 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105 this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values up to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Rockland-

319 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 106 this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs

in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to

103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Putnam-

319 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values up to 106 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values up to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Orange-

319 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values up to 104 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid

90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values up to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

