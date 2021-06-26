NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 25, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

218 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

New York (Manhattan)-

218 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Bronx-

218 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Queens-

218 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Queens-

218 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

218 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

218 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

Northern Nassau-

218 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Nassau-

218 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northwest Suffolk-

218 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southwest Suffolk-

218 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northeast Suffolk-

218 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southeast Suffolk-

218 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Westchester-

218 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Westchester-

218 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rockland-

218 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values up to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Putnam-

218 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Orange-

218 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values up to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

