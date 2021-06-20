NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 19, 2021

_____

776 FPUS51 KOKX 200915

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

515 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

NYZ072-202015-

New York (Manhattan)-

515 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-202015-

Bronx-

515 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-202015-

Northern Queens-

515 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ178-202015-

Southern Queens-

515 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ075-202015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

515 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

NYZ074-202015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

515 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ177-202015-

Northern Nassau-

515 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ179-202015-

Southern Nassau-

515 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ078-202015-

Northwest Suffolk-

515 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ080-202015-

Southwest Suffolk-

515 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ079-202015-

Northeast Suffolk-

515 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ081-202015-

Southeast Suffolk-

515 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ071-202015-

Southern Westchester-

515 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ070-202015-

Northern Westchester-

515 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ069-202015-

Rockland-

515 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid

90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ068-202015-

Putnam-

515 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ067-202015-

Orange-

515 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather