NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 26, 2021

685 FPUS51 KOKX 270749

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

349 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

NYZ072-272015-

New York (Manhattan)-

349 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ073-272015-

Bronx-

349 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ176-272015-

Northern Queens-

349 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ178-272015-

Southern Queens-

349 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ075-272015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

349 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ074-272015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

349 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ177-272015-

Northern Nassau-

349 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ179-272015-

Southern Nassau-

349 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ078-272015-

Northwest Suffolk-

349 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ080-272015-

Southwest Suffolk-

349 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ079-272015-

Northeast Suffolk-

349 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ081-272015-

Southeast Suffolk-

349 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ071-272015-

Southern Westchester-

349 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ070-272015-

Northern Westchester-

349 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ069-272015-

Rockland-

349 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ068-272015-

Putnam-

349 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ067-272015-

Orange-

349 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

