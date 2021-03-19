NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 18, 2021

128 FPUS51 KOKX 190955

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

555 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

NYZ072-192015-

New York (Manhattan)-

555 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ073-192015-

Bronx-

555 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ176-192015-

Northern Queens-

555 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ178-192015-

Southern Queens-

555 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ075-192015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

555 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ074-192015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

555 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ177-192015-

Northern Nassau-

555 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ179-192015-

Southern Nassau-

555 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ078-192015-

Northwest Suffolk-

555 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ080-192015-

Southwest Suffolk-

555 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ079-192015-

Northeast Suffolk-

555 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ081-192015-

Southeast Suffolk-

555 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy, then becoming mostly sunny this morning, then

becoming sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers early.

Breezy with highs around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ071-192015-

Southern Westchester-

555 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ070-192015-

Northern Westchester-

555 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 40. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ069-192015-

Rockland-

555 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 40. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ068-192015-

Putnam-

555 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ067-192015-

Orange-

555 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

