NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 7, 2021

646 FPUS51 KOKX 080907

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

407 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

NYZ072-082115-

New York (Manhattan)-

407 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ073-082115-

Bronx-

407 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ176-082115-

Northern Queens-

407 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ178-082115-

Southern Queens-

407 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ075-082115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

407 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ074-082115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

407 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ177-082115-

Northern Nassau-

407 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ179-082115-

Southern Nassau-

407 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ078-082115-

Northwest Suffolk-

407 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ080-082115-

Southwest Suffolk-

407 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ079-082115-

Northeast Suffolk-

407 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ081-082115-

Southeast Suffolk-

407 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ071-082115-

Southern Westchester-

407 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ070-082115-

Northern Westchester-

407 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ069-082115-

Rockland-

407 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ068-082115-

Putnam-

407 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ067-082115-

Orange-

407 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

