Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

315 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

NYZ072-092215-

New York (Manhattan)-

315 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow and rain likely this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid

30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

NYZ073-092215-

Bronx-

315 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow and rain likely this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

NYZ176-092215-

Northern Queens-

315 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow and rain likely this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

NYZ178-092215-

Southern Queens-

315 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

NYZ075-092215-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

315 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow and rain likely this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

NYZ074-092215-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

315 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow and rain likely this

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

NYZ177-092215-

Northern Nassau-

315 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow and rain likely this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid

30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ179-092215-

Southern Nassau-

315 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain likely with a chance

of snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

NYZ078-092215-

Northwestern Suffolk-

315 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow and rain likely this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ080-092215-

Southwestern Suffolk-

315 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain this morning, then

rain and snow likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

NYZ079-092215-

Northeastern Suffolk-

315 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain and snow likely this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ081-092215-

Southeastern Suffolk-

315 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ071-092215-

Southern Westchester-

315 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ070-092215-

Northern Westchester-

315 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 17. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ069-092215-

Rockland-

315 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ068-092215-

Putnam-

315 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs around

30. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s.

NYZ067-092215-

Orange-

315 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs

around 30. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 16. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the mid

20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s.

