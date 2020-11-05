NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 4, 2020

_____

099 FPUS51 KOKX 050807

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

307 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

NYZ072-052115-

New York (Manhattan)-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ073-052115-

Bronx-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ176-052115-

Northern Queens-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ178-052115-

Southern Queens-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ075-052115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ074-052115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ179-052115-

Southern Nassau-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ177-052115-

Northern Nassau-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ080-052115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ078-052115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ081-052115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ079-052115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ071-052115-

Southern Westchester-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ070-052115-

Northern Westchester-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ069-052115-

Rockland-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ068-052115-

Putnam-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ067-052115-

Orange-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

