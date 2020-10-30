NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 29, 2020

_____

073 FPUS51 KOKX 300746

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

346 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

NYZ072-302100-

New York (Manhattan)-

346 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ073-302100-

Bronx-

346 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ176-302100-

Northern Queens-

346 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ178-302100-

Southern Queens-

346 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ075-302100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

346 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ074-302100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

346 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ179-302100-

Southern Nassau-

346 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ177-302100-

Northern Nassau-

346 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ080-302100-

Southwestern Suffolk-

346 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ078-302100-

Northwestern Suffolk-

346 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ081-302100-

Southeastern Suffolk-

346 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, windy with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ079-302100-

Northeastern Suffolk-

346 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, windy with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ071-302100-

Southern Westchester-

346 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ070-302100-

Northern Westchester-

346 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ069-302100-

Rockland-

346 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Cold with highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ068-302100-

Putnam-

346 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain and snow this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of snow with a slight chance of rain this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Cold with highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ067-302100-

Orange-

346 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow, mainly this morning. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Cold with highs around 40. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather