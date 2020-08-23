NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 22, 2020

_____

642 FPUS51 KOKX 230739

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

339 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

NYZ072-232130-

New York (Manhattan)-

339 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-232130-

Bronx-

339 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-232130-

Northern Queens-

339 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ178-232130-

Southern Queens-

339 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ075-232130-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

339 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ074-232130-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

339 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper

90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ179-232130-

Southern Nassau-

339 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ177-232130-

Northern Nassau-

339 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ080-232130-

Southwestern Suffolk-

339 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ078-232130-

Northwestern Suffolk-

339 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ081-232130-

Southeastern Suffolk-

339 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ079-232130-

Northeastern Suffolk-

339 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ071-232130-

Southern Westchester-

339 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ070-232130-

Northern Westchester-

339 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ069-232130-

Rockland-

339 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ068-232130-

Putnam-

339 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ067-232130-

Orange-

339 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather