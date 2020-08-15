NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 14, 2020

_____

712 FPUS51 KOKX 150727

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

327 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

NYZ072-152015-

New York (Manhattan)-

327 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ073-152015-

Bronx-

327 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ176-152015-

Northern Queens-

327 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ178-152015-

Southern Queens-

327 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ075-152015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

327 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ074-152015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

327 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ179-152015-

Southern Nassau-

327 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ177-152015-

Northern Nassau-

327 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ080-152015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

327 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ078-152015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

327 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ081-152015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

327 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ079-152015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

327 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ071-152015-

Southern Westchester-

327 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ070-152015-

Northern Westchester-

327 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ069-152015-

Rockland-

327 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ068-152015-

Putnam-

327 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ067-152015-

Orange-

327 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

