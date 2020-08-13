NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 12, 2020

_____

290 FPUS51 KOKX 130725

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

NYZ072-132200-

New York (Manhattan)-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ073-132200-

Bronx-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ176-132200-

Northern Queens-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ178-132200-

Southern Queens-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ075-132200-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ074-132200-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ179-132200-

Southern Nassau-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ177-132200-

Northern Nassau-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ080-132200-

Southwestern Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ078-132200-

Northwestern Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ081-132200-

Southeastern Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ079-132200-

Northeastern Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ071-132200-

Southern Westchester-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ070-132200-

Northern Westchester-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ069-132200-

Rockland-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ068-132200-

Putnam-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ067-132200-

Orange-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather