NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 9, 2020

National Weather Service New York NY

529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

NYZ072-102015-

New York (Manhattan)-

529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

NYZ073-102015-

Bronx-

529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid. Near steady

temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming

southwest 25 to 35 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

NYZ176-102015-

Northern Queens-

529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid. Near steady

temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 35 to 40 mph,

becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

NYZ178-102015-

Southern Queens-

529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid. Near steady

temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 35 to 45 mph,

becoming southwest 30 to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

NYZ075-102015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid. Near steady

temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 35 to 45 mph,

becoming southwest 30 to 40 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

55 mph, decreasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid

90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

NYZ074-102015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,

becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values

up to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

NYZ179-102015-

Southern Nassau-

529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 35 to 45 mph, becoming southwest 30 to

40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

NYZ177-102015-

Northern Nassau-

529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 35 to 40 mph, becoming southwest 30 to

40 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid

90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

NYZ080-102015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid. Near steady

temperature in the mid 70s. South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts

up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

NYZ078-102015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid. Near steady

temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

NYZ081-102015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ079-102015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ071-102015-

Southern Westchester-

529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming southwest 25 to

35 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

NYZ070-102015-

Northern Westchester-

529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this

morning, then showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming south 25 to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values

in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

NYZ069-102015-

Rockland-

529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this

morning, then showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming south 25 to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values

up to 100 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

NYZ068-102015-

Putnam-

529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this

morning, then showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Very

windy and humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 25 to

35 mph, becoming south after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

NYZ067-102015-

Orange-

529 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this

morning, then showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Very

windy and humid with lows around 70. Northeast winds 25 to

35 mph, becoming south after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the mid 90s in the afternoon.

